Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DoveRunner Mobile App Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by DoveRunner. ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite is a commercial mobile app security tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DoveRunner Mobile App Security
SMB and mid-market teams protecting Android and iOS apps without dedicated mobile security staff should choose DoveRunner Mobile App Security for its no-code deployment and server-independent operation, which means your developers integrate runtime protection without building custom security logic. FIPS 140-2 compliance and support for GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS handles most regulatory boxes without separate work. Skip this if your threat model depends on cloud-based threat intelligence or you need visibility across web and API layers alongside mobile; DoveRunner prioritizes app-layer runtime defense, not network monitoring.
Development and security teams shipping native iOS and Android apps need ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite because its zero-false-positives SLA actually holds; you get manual penetration testing paired with AI automation, which means fewer alert binges and faster remediation cycles than pure-automation competitors. The vendor guarantees rapid delivery timelines and maintains NIST ID.RA risk assessment coverage, so you're not just scanning,you're getting structured evidence for compliance audits and board reporting. Skip this if your priority is backend infrastructure scanning alone; MobileSuite's strength is the mobile-first assessment, not API or cloud workload testing.
Runtime RASP platform securing Android & iOS apps with no-code deployment.
ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements.
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Common questions about comparing DoveRunner Mobile App Security vs ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite for your mobile app security needs.
DoveRunner Mobile App Security: Runtime RASP platform securing Android & iOS apps with no-code deployment. built by DoveRunner. Core capabilities include Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) against tampering, debugging, and network sniffing, No-code/zero-code security integration, Zero-day threat detection and mitigation..
ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite: ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Mobile Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, Rapid Delivery SLA..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DoveRunner Mobile App Security differentiates with Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) against tampering, debugging, and network sniffing, No-code/zero-code security integration, Zero-day threat detection and mitigation. ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite differentiates with Mobile Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, Rapid Delivery SLA.
DoveRunner Mobile App Security is developed by DoveRunner. ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DoveRunner Mobile App Security and ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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