DoveRunner Mobile App Security: Runtime RASP platform securing Android & iOS apps with no-code deployment. built by DoveRunner. Core capabilities include Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) against tampering, debugging, and network sniffing, No-code/zero-code security integration, Zero-day threat detection and mitigation..

ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite: ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Mobile Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, Rapid Delivery SLA..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.