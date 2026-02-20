DoveRunner Content Security: Multi-DRM, watermarking & anti-piracy platform for streaming content protection. built by DoveRunner. Core capabilities include Multi-DRM cloud-based content protection with multi-region architecture, Serverside A/B forensic watermarking compliant with MovieLabs standards, Real-time watermark extraction and tracking across streaming platforms..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.