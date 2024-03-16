Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DorkSearch is a free external attack surface management tool. Wappalyzer is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and security researchers who need to rapidly prototype reconnaissance queries will find DorkSearch saves hours of manual Google Dork syntax trial-and-error; the AI generates contextually relevant search strings that consistently surface exposed credentials, misconfigured cloud storage, and unpatched admin panels faster than hand-crafted searches. The tool is genuinely free with no seat limits, making it practical for red teams to distribute across engagements without budget friction. Skip this if your threat model centers on defending against dorking attacks rather than executing them; DorkSearch has no defensive posture and won't help you find what attackers find about your own infrastructure.
Security teams mapping external attack surface for web applications should start with Wappalyzer because it identifies technology stacks faster and cheaper than manual reconnaissance, and the free tier actually works without constant upsells. You get API access to scan hundreds of sites monthly, which beats the pay-per-lookup model competitors use. Skip this if you need continuous passive monitoring of your own infrastructure or vulnerability correlation baked in; Wappalyzer is a lookup tool, not a persistent scanner, so you're running point-in-time checks rather than feeding live asset data into your SIEM.
Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance.
A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.
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Common questions about comparing DorkSearch vs Wappalyzer for your external attack surface management needs.
DorkSearch: Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance. Core capabilities include Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery..
Wappalyzer: A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DorkSearch and Wappalyzer serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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