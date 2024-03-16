Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DorkSearch is a free external attack surface management tool. Sublist3r is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and security researchers who need to rapidly prototype reconnaissance queries will find DorkSearch saves hours of manual Google Dork syntax trial-and-error; the AI generates contextually relevant search strings that consistently surface exposed credentials, misconfigured cloud storage, and unpatched admin panels faster than hand-crafted searches. The tool is genuinely free with no seat limits, making it practical for red teams to distribute across engagements without budget friction. Skip this if your threat model centers on defending against dorking attacks rather than executing them; DorkSearch has no defensive posture and won't help you find what attackers find about your own infrastructure.
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters running initial reconnaissance need Sublist3r because it aggregates subdomain enumeration across multiple OSINT sources and search engines in a single Python script, cutting research time on scope mapping. The tool has 10,855 GitHub stars and requires no API keys or paid subscriptions, making it accessible for individual practitioners and small teams. Skip this if your workflow depends on real-time passive DNS feeds or if you need a GUI; Sublist3r is CLI-only and relies on search engine indexing lag, so it won't catch freshly provisioned infrastructure.
Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance.
Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines.
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Common questions about comparing DorkSearch vs Sublist3r for your external attack surface management needs.
DorkSearch: Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance. Core capabilities include Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery..
Sublist3r: Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DorkSearch and Sublist3r serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Osint. Key differences: Sublist3r is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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