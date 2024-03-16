Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DorkSearch is a free external attack surface management tool. SpiderFoot is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and security researchers who need to rapidly prototype reconnaissance queries will find DorkSearch saves hours of manual Google Dork syntax trial-and-error; the AI generates contextually relevant search strings that consistently surface exposed credentials, misconfigured cloud storage, and unpatched admin panels faster than hand-crafted searches. The tool is genuinely free with no seat limits, making it practical for red teams to distribute across engagements without budget friction. Skip this if your threat model centers on defending against dorking attacks rather than executing them; DorkSearch has no defensive posture and won't help you find what attackers find about your own infrastructure.
Security teams tasked with mapping their external attack surface on a shoestring budget should start with SpiderFoot; its free tier and 16,981 GitHub stars mean you get legitimate OSINT automation without vendor lock-in or seat licensing. The tool excels at reconnaissance and passive data collection, letting small to mid-market teams discover exposed assets and third-party risks they didn't know existed. Skip this if your team needs active vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; SpiderFoot is reconnaissance fuel, not a vulnerability management platform.
Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance.
Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.
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Common questions about comparing DorkSearch vs SpiderFoot for your external attack surface management needs.
DorkSearch: Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance. Core capabilities include Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery..
SpiderFoot: Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DorkSearch and SpiderFoot serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Osint. Key differences: SpiderFoot is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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