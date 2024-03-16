Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DorkSearch is a free external attack surface management tool. python-builtwith is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and security researchers who need to rapidly prototype reconnaissance queries will find DorkSearch saves hours of manual Google Dork syntax trial-and-error; the AI generates contextually relevant search strings that consistently surface exposed credentials, misconfigured cloud storage, and unpatched admin panels faster than hand-crafted searches. The tool is genuinely free with no seat limits, making it practical for red teams to distribute across engagements without budget friction. Skip this if your threat model centers on defending against dorking attacks rather than executing them; DorkSearch has no defensive posture and won't help you find what attackers find about your own infrastructure.
Reconnaissance teams and security researchers who need programmatic access to technology stacks across target domains will get the most from python-builtwith; it's a lightweight wrapper around BuiltWith's API that cuts out manual lookups and scales to hundreds of asset queries in minutes. The tool sits directly in your NIST Identify function, feeding asset inventory and software bill of materials data that manual reconnaissance cannot match at speed. Skip this if you need real-time continuous monitoring or automatic alerting on tech stack changes; python-builtwith is a pull-based client, not a push-based watcher, and the 35 GitHub stars reflect its narrow, specialized use case.
Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance.
A Python API client for BuiltWith that enables programmatic access to website technology profiling and reconnaissance data.
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Common questions about comparing DorkSearch vs python-builtwith for your external attack surface management needs.
DorkSearch: Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance. Core capabilities include Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery..
python-builtwith: A Python API client for BuiltWith that enables programmatic access to website technology profiling and reconnaissance data..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DorkSearch and python-builtwith serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Osint, Reconnaissance. Key differences: python-builtwith is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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