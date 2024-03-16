Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DorkSearch is a free external attack surface management tool. LeakIX is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and security researchers who need to rapidly prototype reconnaissance queries will find DorkSearch saves hours of manual Google Dork syntax trial-and-error; the AI generates contextually relevant search strings that consistently surface exposed credentials, misconfigured cloud storage, and unpatched admin panels faster than hand-crafted searches. The tool is genuinely free with no seat limits, making it practical for red teams to distribute across engagements without budget friction. Skip this if your threat model centers on defending against dorking attacks rather than executing them; DorkSearch has no defensive posture and won't help you find what attackers find about your own infrastructure.
Red teamers and penetration testers evaluating external attack surface will find LeakIX valuable because it surfaces misconfigurations and exposed services that standard vulnerability scanners miss, particularly data repositories and cloud storage left publicly readable. The free pricing means you can run continuous reconnaissance without licensing friction, and the search-engine approach catches drift faster than periodic manual audits. Skip this if your team needs authenticated scanning of internal infrastructure or remediation workflow integration; LeakIX is strictly for finding what's already exposed on the open internet.
Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance.
LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.
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Common questions about comparing DorkSearch vs LeakIX for your external attack surface management needs.
DorkSearch: Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance. Core capabilities include Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery..
LeakIX: LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DorkSearch and LeakIX serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Red Team, Search Engine. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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