Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
dope.security CASB Neural is a commercial cloud access security broker tool by dope.security. Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is a commercial cloud access security broker tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud access security broker fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in uncontrolled SaaS file sharing will see immediate ROI from dope.security CASB Neural because its LLM-based classification actually understands context instead of failing on regex pattern mismatches. It catches PII, PCI, and IP in externally shared OneDrive and Google Drive files with zero configuration, then remediates in one click, which means your analysts spend hours on remediation instead of weeks on discovery. Skip this if you need SSPM coverage today; the app discovery piece is still in development, so you'll be layering another tool on top for now. Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS sprawl need Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker for its inline proxy architecture that catches threats in motion without forcing users through a VPN bottleneck. The platform covers both real-time API inspection and data at rest scanning across Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and AWS, hitting NIST PR.DS and DE.CM functions hard. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises applications or lacks the cloud adoption density to justify a dedicated CASB; you'll overpay for capabilities you don't need.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in uncontrolled SaaS file sharing will see immediate ROI from dope.security CASB Neural because its LLM-based classification actually understands context instead of failing on regex pattern mismatches. It catches PII, PCI, and IP in externally shared OneDrive and Google Drive files with zero configuration, then remediates in one click, which means your analysts spend hours on remediation instead of weeks on discovery. Skip this if you need SSPM coverage today; the app discovery piece is still in development, so you'll be layering another tool on top for now.
Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS sprawl need Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker for its inline proxy architecture that catches threats in motion without forcing users through a VPN bottleneck. The platform covers both real-time API inspection and data at rest scanning across Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and AWS, hitting NIST PR.DS and DE.CM functions hard. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises applications or lacks the cloud adoption density to justify a dedicated CASB; you'll overpay for capabilities you don't need.
AI-powered CASB with LLM-based DLP and SSPM for M365 & Google.
CASB for securing SaaS and IaaS with inline and out-of-band protection
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Common questions about comparing dope.security CASB Neural vs Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) for your cloud access security broker needs.
dope.security CASB Neural: AI-powered CASB with LLM-based DLP and SSPM for M365 & Google. built by dope.security. Core capabilities include LLM-powered classification of externally shared files containing sensitive data (PII, PCI, PHI, IP), Automatic detection of externally shared OneDrive and Google Drive files, AI-based DLP with natural language comprehension instead of RegEx pattern matching..
Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB): CASB for securing SaaS and IaaS with inline and out-of-band protection. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Inline real-time security with proxy architecture and TLS/SSL inspection, Out-of-band API-based scanning for data at rest, Shadow IT discovery across cloud applications..
Both serve the Cloud Access Security Broker market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
dope.security CASB Neural differentiates with LLM-powered classification of externally shared files containing sensitive data (PII, PCI, PHI, IP), Automatic detection of externally shared OneDrive and Google Drive files, AI-based DLP with natural language comprehension instead of RegEx pattern matching. Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) differentiates with Inline real-time security with proxy architecture and TLS/SSL inspection, Out-of-band API-based scanning for data at rest, Shadow IT discovery across cloud applications.
dope.security CASB Neural is developed by dope.security. Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is developed by Zscaler. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
dope.security CASB Neural integrates with Microsoft 365, OneDrive, Google Drive, Google. Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) integrates with Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Amazon S3, AWS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
dope.security CASB Neural and Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) serve similar Cloud Access Security Broker use cases: both are Cloud Access Security Broker tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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