dope.security CASB Neural: AI-powered CASB with LLM-based DLP and SSPM for M365 & Google. built by dope.security. Core capabilities include LLM-powered classification of externally shared files containing sensitive data (PII, PCI, PHI, IP), Automatic detection of externally shared OneDrive and Google Drive files, AI-based DLP with natural language comprehension instead of RegEx pattern matching..

Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB): CASB for securing SaaS and IaaS with inline and out-of-band protection. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Inline real-time security with proxy architecture and TLS/SSL inspection, Out-of-band API-based scanning for data at rest, Shadow IT discovery across cloud applications..

Both serve the Cloud Access Security Broker market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.