Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DOMXSS Scanner is a free static application security testing tool. URL Redirection is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and security engineers auditing single-page applications will find DOMXSS Scanner useful for catching DOM XSS issues that static analysis often misses, particularly in JavaScript event handlers and sink chains. The tool is free and requires no setup; paste code and get results in seconds, which beats paying for a commercial SAST license when you're hunting one specific vulnerability class. Skip this if your codebase spans multiple frameworks and you need centralized reporting tied to your CI/CD pipeline; DOMXSS Scanner is a targeted scanner, not a platform.
A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.
Technique used to forward one URL to another.
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Common questions about comparing DOMXSS Scanner vs URL Redirection for your static application security testing needs.
DOMXSS Scanner: A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files..
URL Redirection: Technique used to forward one URL to another..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DOMXSS Scanner and URL Redirection serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: DOMXSS Scanner is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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