Frontend developers and security engineers auditing single-page applications will find DOMXSS Scanner useful for catching DOM XSS issues that static analysis often misses, particularly in JavaScript event handlers and sink chains. The tool is free and requires no setup; paste code and get results in seconds, which beats paying for a commercial SAST license when you're hunting one specific vulnerability class. Skip this if your codebase spans multiple frameworks and you need centralized reporting tied to your CI/CD pipeline; DOMXSS Scanner is a targeted scanner, not a platform.

Tracy

Development teams integrating security left of the open-source pipeline will find Tracy's value in its ability to catch vulnerabilities before they reach staging. The 562 GitHub stars and free model mean low friction adoption for teams already using open tools; Tracy plugs into CI/CD without licensing overhead. Skip this if your threat model demands runtime protection or if you need the kind of remediation guidance that commercial SAST vendors bake in,Tracy identifies problems but leaves the fix design to you.