Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DOMXSS Scanner is a free static application security testing tool. Tracy is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and security engineers auditing single-page applications will find DOMXSS Scanner useful for catching DOM XSS issues that static analysis often misses, particularly in JavaScript event handlers and sink chains. The tool is free and requires no setup; paste code and get results in seconds, which beats paying for a commercial SAST license when you're hunting one specific vulnerability class. Skip this if your codebase spans multiple frameworks and you need centralized reporting tied to your CI/CD pipeline; DOMXSS Scanner is a targeted scanner, not a platform.
Development teams integrating security left of the open-source pipeline will find Tracy's value in its ability to catch vulnerabilities before they reach staging. The 562 GitHub stars and free model mean low friction adoption for teams already using open tools; Tracy plugs into CI/CD without licensing overhead. Skip this if your threat model demands runtime protection or if you need the kind of remediation guidance that commercial SAST vendors bake in,Tracy identifies problems but leaves the fix design to you.
A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.
A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications
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Common questions about comparing DOMXSS Scanner vs Tracy for your static application security testing needs.
DOMXSS Scanner: A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files..
Tracy: A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DOMXSS Scanner is open-source with 194 GitHub stars. Tracy is open-source with 562 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DOMXSS Scanner and Tracy serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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