Frontend developers and security engineers auditing single-page applications will find DOMXSS Scanner useful for catching DOM XSS issues that static analysis often misses, particularly in JavaScript event handlers and sink chains. The tool is free and requires no setup; paste code and get results in seconds, which beats paying for a commercial SAST license when you're hunting one specific vulnerability class. Skip this if your codebase spans multiple frameworks and you need centralized reporting tied to your CI/CD pipeline; DOMXSS Scanner is a targeted scanner, not a platform.

Subresource Integrity (SRI)

Frontend teams shipping third-party JavaScript or stylesheets will get the most from Subresource Integrity because it's the only native browser mechanism that catches CDN compromises and supply-chain tampering before code executes. A single cryptographic hash in your HTML tag stops malicious script injection cold, and it costs nothing to implement. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include compromised dependencies or if you're still loading unversioned assets from public CDNs without any integrity checks; SRI only works when you already control your resource URLs.