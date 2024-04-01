Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DOMXSS Scanner is a free static application security testing tool. Securibench Micro is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and security engineers auditing single-page applications will find DOMXSS Scanner useful for catching DOM XSS issues that static analysis often misses, particularly in JavaScript event handlers and sink chains. The tool is free and requires no setup; paste code and get results in seconds, which beats paying for a commercial SAST license when you're hunting one specific vulnerability class. Skip this if your codebase spans multiple frameworks and you need centralized reporting tied to your CI/CD pipeline; DOMXSS Scanner is a targeted scanner, not a platform.
Security teams evaluating static analysis tools need a way to measure which SAST vendors actually catch vulnerabilities instead of relying on marketing claims, and Securibench Micro gives you that benchmark. The test suite includes 26 vulnerable web application cases designed specifically to expose gaps in commercial scanners, letting you run controlled comparisons before buying. Skip this if you need production-ready security controls; Securibench Micro is a testing harness for procurement decisions, not a tool you deploy into CI/CD.
A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.
A collection of vulnerable web application test cases designed to benchmark and evaluate the effectiveness of static security analyzers and penetration testing tools.
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Common questions about comparing DOMXSS Scanner vs Securibench Micro for your static application security testing needs.
DOMXSS Scanner: A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files..
Securibench Micro: A collection of vulnerable web application test cases designed to benchmark and evaluate the effectiveness of static security analyzers and penetration testing tools..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DOMXSS Scanner and Securibench Micro serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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