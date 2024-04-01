Frontend developers and security engineers auditing single-page applications will find DOMXSS Scanner useful for catching DOM XSS issues that static analysis often misses, particularly in JavaScript event handlers and sink chains. The tool is free and requires no setup; paste code and get results in seconds, which beats paying for a commercial SAST license when you're hunting one specific vulnerability class. Skip this if your codebase spans multiple frameworks and you need centralized reporting tied to your CI/CD pipeline; DOMXSS Scanner is a targeted scanner, not a platform.

Joi Security

Backend developers and security engineers validating Joi schemas in Node.js applications should use Joi Security to catch injection flaws before they reach production; it's the only free tool that systematically tests Joi validators against XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF vectors instead of relying on generic linting. The CLI integration means assessment runs locally in your pipeline without vendor dependencies or SaaS overhead. Skip this if your validation layer doesn't use Joi or if you need coverage across multiple schema libraries; the tool's narrow focus is also its strength.