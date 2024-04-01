Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DOMXSS Scanner is a free static application security testing tool. Joi Security is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and security engineers auditing single-page applications will find DOMXSS Scanner useful for catching DOM XSS issues that static analysis often misses, particularly in JavaScript event handlers and sink chains. The tool is free and requires no setup; paste code and get results in seconds, which beats paying for a commercial SAST license when you're hunting one specific vulnerability class. Skip this if your codebase spans multiple frameworks and you need centralized reporting tied to your CI/CD pipeline; DOMXSS Scanner is a targeted scanner, not a platform.
Backend developers and security engineers validating Joi schemas in Node.js applications should use Joi Security to catch injection flaws before they reach production; it's the only free tool that systematically tests Joi validators against XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF vectors instead of relying on generic linting. The CLI integration means assessment runs locally in your pipeline without vendor dependencies or SaaS overhead. Skip this if your validation layer doesn't use Joi or if you need coverage across multiple schema libraries; the tool's narrow focus is also its strength.
A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.
A CLI tool that performs security assessments on Joi validator schemas by testing them against various attack vectors including XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF.
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Common questions about comparing DOMXSS Scanner vs Joi Security for your static application security testing needs.
DOMXSS Scanner: A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files..
Joi Security: A CLI tool that performs security assessments on Joi validator schemas by testing them against various attack vectors including XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DOMXSS Scanner and Joi Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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