DOMPurify

Frontend developers and security teams protecting user-facing applications from XSS will find DOMPurify essential because it strips malicious scripts from HTML without breaking legitimate functionality, something most sanitizers fail at consistently. With 16,746 GitHub stars and active maintenance across thousands of production deployments, the library has been battle-tested against real XSS vectors that OWASP regularly updates. Skip this if your threat model requires server-side output encoding as your primary defense; DOMPurify is client-side hygiene, not a replacement for secure coding practices upstream.