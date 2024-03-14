Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DOMPurify is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Node.js Goof is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and security teams protecting user-facing applications from XSS will find DOMPurify essential because it strips malicious scripts from HTML without breaking legitimate functionality, something most sanitizers fail at consistently. With 16,746 GitHub stars and active maintenance across thousands of production deployments, the library has been battle-tested against real XSS vectors that OWASP regularly updates. Skip this if your threat model requires server-side output encoding as your primary defense; DOMPurify is client-side hygiene, not a replacement for secure coding practices upstream.
Node.js developers and AppSec teams teaching secure coding practices need Node.js Goof to safely inject real vulnerabilities into their training pipeline without risk of production exposure. The application bundles multiple exploit vectors,injection, broken authentication, crypto flaws,in one low-friction demo that runs locally, making it faster to stand up than building vulnerable code from scratch. Skip this if your goal is testing a DAST scanner against production-grade Node.js apps; Goof is deliberately simplistic and won't validate detection accuracy against complex, real-world codebases.
DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG.
Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes.
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Common questions about comparing DOMPurify vs Node.js Goof for your dynamic application security testing needs.
DOMPurify: DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG..
Node.js Goof: Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DOMPurify is open-source with 16,746 GitHub stars. Node.js Goof is open-source with 523 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DOMPurify and Node.js Goof serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Nodejs, XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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