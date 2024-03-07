Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
domfind is a free external attack surface management tool. ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThreatDefence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for subdomain takeovers and domain-squatting threats will find domfind's brute-force TLD enumeration approach useful for quick reconnaissance; the free pricing and 25 GitHub stars reflect a narrow but functional tool for that specific job. This works best as a one-off assessment or CI/CD integration step rather than continuous monitoring. Skip it if you need persistent tracking of spoofed domains or competitors registering lookalike variants; domfind tests what exists right now, not what might be registered tomorrow.
Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.
ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks.
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Common questions about comparing domfind vs ThreatDefence Integrated ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
domfind: Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains..
ThreatDefence Integrated ASM: ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks. built by ThreatDefence. Core capabilities include Real-time external attack surface monitoring, Insecure DNS domain and subdomain detection, SSL certificate misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
domfind and ThreatDefence Integrated ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: domfind is Free while ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is Commercial, domfind is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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