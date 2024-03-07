domfind: Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains..

ThreatDefence Integrated ASM: ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks. built by ThreatDefence. Core capabilities include Real-time external attack surface monitoring, Insecure DNS domain and subdomain detection, SSL certificate misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.