Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DOMdig is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Xss-Sql-Fuzz is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Frontend security teams hunting DOM XSS in single-page applications should use DOMdig because it combines static and dynamic analysis with fuzz testing to actually exploit vulnerabilities instead of just flagging suspicious patterns. The free pricing and 415 GitHub stars mean low friction for teams already living in CI/CD pipelines, though you'll need developers comfortable reading and acting on JavaScript-specific findings. Skip this if you need a full SAST/DAST platform covering multiple vulnerability classes; DOMdig does one thing and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Burp Suite users running manual penetration tests will get immediate value from Xss-Sql-Fuzz because it automates payload injection for the two most common web vulnerabilities without requiring configuration or rule tuning. The free price and 63 GitHub stars reflect solid adoption among practitioners who already own Burp; you're adding a focused fuzzing layer to work you're doing anyway. Skip this if your team needs a standalone DAST platform or coverage beyond XSS and SQL injection, since the plugin intentionally does one thing well rather than scanning the full attack surface.
DOMdig is a DOM XSS scanner that uses static analysis, dynamic analysis, and fuzz testing to detect and exploit Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications.
A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz
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Common questions about comparing DOMdig vs Xss-Sql-Fuzz for your dynamic application security testing needs.
DOMdig: DOMdig is a DOM XSS scanner that uses static analysis, dynamic analysis, and fuzz testing to detect and exploit Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications..
Xss-Sql-Fuzz: A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DOMdig and Xss-Sql-Fuzz serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Fuzzing, XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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