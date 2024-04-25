Frontend security teams hunting DOM XSS in single-page applications should use DOMdig because it combines static and dynamic analysis with fuzz testing to actually exploit vulnerabilities instead of just flagging suspicious patterns. The free pricing and 415 GitHub stars mean low friction for teams already living in CI/CD pipelines, though you'll need developers comfortable reading and acting on JavaScript-specific findings. Skip this if you need a full SAST/DAST platform covering multiple vulnerability classes; DOMdig does one thing and doesn't pretend otherwise.

Xss-Sql-Fuzz

Burp Suite users running manual penetration tests will get immediate value from Xss-Sql-Fuzz because it automates payload injection for the two most common web vulnerabilities without requiring configuration or rule tuning. The free price and 63 GitHub stars reflect solid adoption among practitioners who already own Burp; you're adding a focused fuzzing layer to work you're doing anyway. Skip this if your team needs a standalone DAST platform or coverage beyond XSS and SQL injection, since the plugin intentionally does one thing well rather than scanning the full attack surface.