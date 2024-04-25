Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DOMdig is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Introspy-Android is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Frontend security teams hunting DOM XSS in single-page applications should use DOMdig because it combines static and dynamic analysis with fuzz testing to actually exploit vulnerabilities instead of just flagging suspicious patterns. The free pricing and 415 GitHub stars mean low friction for teams already living in CI/CD pipelines, though you'll need developers comfortable reading and acting on JavaScript-specific findings. Skip this if you need a full SAST/DAST platform covering multiple vulnerability classes; DOMdig does one thing and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Security teams doing hands-on Android app assessments on rooted test devices will find Introspy-Android indispensable for runtime API hooking that catches behavioral logic flaws agentless scanners miss. The framework's free pricing and 485 GitHub stars reflect active use in penetration testing workflows where you need granular visibility into what an app actually does at the Android API layer. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or need to test unrooted production devices; Introspy-Android is a manual inspection tool that requires deep Android knowledge and controlled lab environments.
DOMdig is a DOM XSS scanner that uses static analysis, dynamic analysis, and fuzz testing to detect and exploit Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications.
Introspy-Android is a dynamic analysis framework that hooks Android APIs at runtime to monitor application behavior and identify security vulnerabilities on rooted devices.
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Common questions about comparing DOMdig vs Introspy-Android for your dynamic application security testing needs.
DOMdig: DOMdig is a DOM XSS scanner that uses static analysis, dynamic analysis, and fuzz testing to detect and exploit Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications..
Introspy-Android: Introspy-Android is a dynamic analysis framework that hooks Android APIs at runtime to monitor application behavior and identify security vulnerabilities on rooted devices..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DOMdig is open-source with 415 GitHub stars. Introspy-Android is open-source with 485 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DOMdig and Introspy-Android serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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