DOMdig: DOMdig is a DOM XSS scanner that uses static analysis, dynamic analysis, and fuzz testing to detect and exploit Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications..

Introspy-Android: Introspy-Android is a dynamic analysis framework that hooks Android APIs at runtime to monitor application behavior and identify security vulnerabilities on rooted devices..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.