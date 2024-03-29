Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
dom-based-xss-finder is a free dynamic application security testing tool. postMessage-tracker is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and security engineers who need quick DOM XSS validation during code review will appreciate dom-based-xss-finder's zero-friction entry point and free tier. The tool's GitHub presence (72 stars) and focused scanner design mean it catches common sink patterns without the setup tax of commercial DAST platforms. Skip this if your team requires centralized reporting, integration with CI/CD orchestration, or coverage beyond client-side JavaScript vulnerabilities; dom-based-xss-finder is deliberately narrow and manual-workflow oriented.
Frontend developers and security teams hunting client-side postMessage vulnerabilities will find immediate value in postMessage-tracker; it surfaces cross-origin messaging flaws that traditional DAST tools routinely miss because they don't instrument browser APIs at runtime. The Chrome Extension's 1,200-plus GitHub stars and zero-friction deployment mean you get signal on the first day without staging a full security scan. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include third-party iframe exploitation or you're already running a maturity level where every postMessage listener has explicit origin validation baked into code review.
DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner
Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension
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Common questions about comparing dom-based-xss-finder vs postMessage-tracker for your dynamic application security testing needs.
dom-based-xss-finder: DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner..
postMessage-tracker: Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
dom-based-xss-finder and postMessage-tracker serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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