Frontend developers and security engineers who need quick DOM XSS validation during code review will appreciate dom-based-xss-finder's zero-friction entry point and free tier. The tool's GitHub presence (72 stars) and focused scanner design mean it catches common sink patterns without the setup tax of commercial DAST platforms. Skip this if your team requires centralized reporting, integration with CI/CD orchestration, or coverage beyond client-side JavaScript vulnerabilities; dom-based-xss-finder is deliberately narrow and manual-workflow oriented.

postMessage-tracker

Frontend developers and security teams hunting client-side postMessage vulnerabilities will find immediate value in postMessage-tracker; it surfaces cross-origin messaging flaws that traditional DAST tools routinely miss because they don't instrument browser APIs at runtime. The Chrome Extension's 1,200-plus GitHub stars and zero-friction deployment mean you get signal on the first day without staging a full security scan. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include third-party iframe exploitation or you're already running a maturity level where every postMessage listener has explicit origin validation baked into code review.