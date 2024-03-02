Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DIVA Android is a free secure code training tool. Java Vulnerable is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security trainers and AppSec teams validating Android vulnerability assessment skills should use DIVA Android as their sandbox; it's free, deliberately flawed, and maps directly to real mobile attack paths that paid tools often miss in labs. The 1,088 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and long-term maintenance, which matters for training materials. Skip this if you need to test against production Android apps or need automated vulnerability scanning; DIVA is intentional pedagogy, not a pen-testing framework.
Security training leads and developers who need hands-on labs for teaching OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities should use Java Vulnerable; it's free and removes the friction of building your own deliberately vulnerable app from scratch. With 271 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven enough for classroom and internal bootcamp use. Skip this if your team needs a managed SaaS platform with progress tracking and compliance reporting; Java Vulnerable is a raw codebase you'll need to host and monitor yourself.
DIVA Android is an intentionally vulnerable Android application designed to teach security professionals and developers about mobile application security flaws through hands-on learning.
A deliberately vulnerable Java web application designed for educational purposes to teach web application security concepts and common vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing DIVA Android vs Java Vulnerable for your secure code training needs.
DIVA Android: DIVA Android is an intentionally vulnerable Android application designed to teach security professionals and developers about mobile application security flaws through hands-on learning..
Java Vulnerable: A deliberately vulnerable Java web application designed for educational purposes to teach web application security concepts and common vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DIVA Android is open-source with 1,088 GitHub stars. Java Vulnerable is open-source with 271 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DIVA Android and Java Vulnerable serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education, Vulnerable Applications. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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