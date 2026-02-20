Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ditno Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ditno. Havoc Shield Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Havoc Shield. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT will benefit most from ditno Asset Inventory's automated discovery paired with CIA-based criticality scoring, which cuts through the noise by flagging what actually matters to your business first. The trust scoring engine that feeds access control recommendations gives you a concrete security posture signal beyond raw vulnerability counts, and real-time dependency mapping prevents the classic mistake of patching an asset without seeing what breaks downstream. Skip this if your organization has a locked-down, fully documented asset estate and mature CMDB; ditno solves the discovery and classification problem, not the enforcement layer.
Startup and SMB security teams drowning in shadow IT will see immediate ROI from Havoc Shield Asset Inventory because it surfaces unauthorized hardware and software without the deployment overhead of larger competitors. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 ID.AM Asset Management and runs entirely in the cloud, meaning no agent bloat or infrastructure work to get a baseline within weeks. Skip this if you need deep behavioral analytics or risk scoring tied to actual threat exposure; Havoc Shield catalogs what you have, not what can actually hurt you.
IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking.
Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure.
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Common questions about comparing ditno Asset Inventory vs Havoc Shield Asset Inventory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
ditno Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking. built by ditno. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of applications and assets, Real-time inventory updates and change tracking, Detailed asset metadata and dependency mapping..
Havoc Shield Asset Inventory: Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure. built by Havoc Shield. Core capabilities include Hardware and software asset cataloging, Custom asset category creation, Asset authorization tracking..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ditno Asset Inventory differentiates with Automated discovery and cataloging of applications and assets, Real-time inventory updates and change tracking, Detailed asset metadata and dependency mapping. Havoc Shield Asset Inventory differentiates with Hardware and software asset cataloging, Custom asset category creation, Asset authorization tracking.
ditno Asset Inventory is developed by ditno. Havoc Shield Asset Inventory is developed by Havoc Shield. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ditno Asset Inventory and Havoc Shield Asset Inventory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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