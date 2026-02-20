ditno Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking. built by ditno. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of applications and assets, Real-time inventory updates and change tracking, Detailed asset metadata and dependency mapping..

Havoc Shield Asset Inventory: Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure. built by Havoc Shield. Core capabilities include Hardware and software asset cataloging, Custom asset category creation, Asset authorization tracking..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.