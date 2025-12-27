Diligent Policy Manager is a commercial policy management tool by Diligent Corporation. Drip7 Policy Workflows is a commercial policy management tool by Drip7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in policy sprawl will find real value in Diligent Policy Manager's automated attestation and version control; it eliminates the spreadsheet-and-email chaos that kills compliance programs. The tool maps directly to GV.PO governance requirements and tracks acknowledgment in real time, so you actually know who read what and when. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or needs deep technical control mapping to specific NIST 800-53 controls; Diligent excels at the people and communication side of policy, not the technical framework alignment side.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle with policy acknowledgement decay will find real value in Drip7 Policy Workflows; it automates the tedious tracking that turns a 30-minute policy update into a three-week compliance nightmare. The platform covers NIST GV.PO and GV.RR (policy establishment and role accountability), handles role-based distribution and escalation workflows natively, and generates audit-ready logs without manual export gymnastics. Skip this if your primary need is policy authoring or deep integration with your existing training platform; Drip7 is built to solve acknowledgement and versioning, not to replace your policy writers or LMS.
Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies
Policy management platform for distribution, acknowledgement tracking & audit trails.
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Common questions about comparing Diligent Policy Manager vs Drip7 Policy Workflows for your policy management needs.
Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..
Drip7 Policy Workflows: Policy management platform for distribution, acknowledgement tracking & audit trails. built by Drip7. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Central versioned policy repository for storing and organizing organizational policies, Automated acknowledgement workflows with digital sign-off and automatic reminders, Role- and department-based policy distribution targeting..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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