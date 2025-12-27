Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..

Drip7 Policy Workflows: Policy management platform for distribution, acknowledgement tracking & audit trails. built by Drip7. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Central versioned policy repository for storing and organizing organizational policies, Automated acknowledgement workflows with digital sign-off and automatic reminders, Role- and department-based policy distribution targeting..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.