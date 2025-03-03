Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DigitSec. SOOS SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing
Salesforce-dependent teams need DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing because it embeds 120+ Salesforce-specific security rules directly into your deployment pipeline instead of forcing you to interpret generic SAST findings. The platform covers SAST, DAST, and SCA across Salesforce and B2C Commerce ecosystems with multiple daily scans and AppExchange review integration, addressing ID.RA and PR.PS requirements without requiring security expertise in your Salesforce admin group. Skip this if you're running polyglot cloud infrastructure; DigitSec's strength is narrowly focused, which means it won't replace a general application security program.
Teams running multiple SAST tools or SonarQube instances will value SOOS SAST for consolidating findings into a single dashboard without ripping out existing scanners. The platform ingests SARIF results from any external SAST tool and adds its own Semgrep and Gitleaks scans, letting you see everything in one place while preserving your current toolchain. Skip this if you need deep language-specific vulnerability analysis; SOOS is an aggregation layer, not a replacement for specialized scanners like Checkmarx or Fortify.
Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce
SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard.
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Common questions about comparing DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing vs SOOS SAST for your static application security testing needs.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing: Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce. built by DigitSec. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
SOOS SAST: SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA). SOOS SAST differentiates with Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing is developed by DigitSec. SOOS SAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing integrates with Salesforce, Salesforce B2C Commerce, Salesforce AppExchange. SOOS SAST integrates with Jenkins, Bamboo, Azure DevOps, AWS CodeBuild, CircleCI and 11 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing and SOOS SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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