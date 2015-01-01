DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search: Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Search across surface, deep, and dark web breach sources, Support for multiple data type searches including email, domain, SSN, credit card, Bitcoin address, Access to 121+ billion indexed breach records..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.