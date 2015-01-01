Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DigitalStakeout. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for breach response and insider threat triage should use DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search to quickly verify whether your people or assets appear in active breach dumps across Tor, paste sites, and malware logs. The tool indexes 121 billion records and supports searches across email, domain, SSN, and crypto addresses, cutting investigation time from hours to minutes. Skip this if you need automated continuous monitoring; the XTI Monitor premium add-on handles that, but the core product is built for reactive search and incident response, not proactive surface-wide scanning.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search: Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Search across surface, deep, and dark web breach sources, Support for multiple data type searches including email, domain, SSN, credit card, Bitcoin address, Access to 121+ billion indexed breach records..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search differentiates with Search across surface, deep, and dark web breach sources, Support for multiple data type searches including email, domain, SSN, credit card, Bitcoin address, Access to 121+ billion indexed breach records. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search is developed by DigitalStakeout. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Key differences: DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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