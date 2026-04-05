Digital.ai Application Security: App hardening platform with RASP, obfuscation, and threat monitoring. built by Digital.ai. Core capabilities include Mobile, web, and desktop application hardening, Code obfuscation for static analysis resistance, Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)..

Quixxi Shield: Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Drag-and-drop codeless mobile app protection, String encryption and native layer storage, Code obfuscation with method and field renaming..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.