Digital.ai Application Security

Mobile app teams shipping to production faster than they can patch will find real value in Digital.ai Application Security's runtime self-protection and automated code hardening; you're essentially moving security left without slowing the build pipeline. The platform's whitebox cryptography and anti-tampering insertion at build stage means sensitive logic stays protected even if attackers reverse-engineer your binaries, and RASP catches exploit attempts post-deployment when static analysis fails. Skip this if your primary concern is web API or backend infrastructure security; the tool's strength is defending compiled mobile binaries, not distributed systems or cloud-native workloads.