Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DigiCert. SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DigiCert Software Trust Manager
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing complex software release pipelines need DigiCert Software Trust Manager for its hardware-backed key storage and multi-signer capability, which eliminates the operational bottleneck of single-person signing approval gates at scale. The platform's FIPS 140-2 and Common Criteria compliance, combined with NIST PQC algorithm support, satisfies both current regulatory requirements and forward-looking crypto agility in ways most competitors treat as roadmap items. Skip this if your organization lacks CI/CD maturity or views code signing as a compliance checkbox rather than a supply chain control point; the policy engine assumes teams actually want to enforce what gets signed.
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
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Common questions about comparing DigiCert Software Trust Manager vs SOOS SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager: Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include Cloud-HSM key storage (FIPS/CC-compliant) with multiple simultaneous signers per keypair, Role-based and team-based access control (RBAC) with multi-level approval workflows, Integrated threat scanning for malware, CVEs, exposed secrets, and misconfigurations..
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager differentiates with Cloud-HSM key storage (FIPS/CC-compliant) with multiple simultaneous signers per keypair, Role-based and team-based access control (RBAC) with multi-level approval workflows, Integrated threat scanning for malware, CVEs, exposed secrets, and misconfigurations. SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager is developed by DigiCert. SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager and SOOS SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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