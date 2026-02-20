DigiCert Software Trust Manager: Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include Cloud-HSM key storage (FIPS/CC-compliant) with multiple simultaneous signers per keypair, Role-based and team-based access control (RBAC) with multi-level approval workflows, Integrated threat scanning for malware, CVEs, exposed secrets, and misconfigurations..

Sonatype Repository: A centralized platform for managing open source components and automating software supply chain security..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.