Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DigiCert. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SCANOSS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DigiCert Software Trust Manager
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing complex software release pipelines need DigiCert Software Trust Manager for its hardware-backed key storage and multi-signer capability, which eliminates the operational bottleneck of single-person signing approval gates at scale. The platform's FIPS 140-2 and Common Criteria compliance, combined with NIST PQC algorithm support, satisfies both current regulatory requirements and forward-looking crypto agility in ways most competitors treat as roadmap items. Skip this if your organization lacks CI/CD maturity or views code signing as a compliance checkbox rather than a supply chain control point; the policy engine assumes teams actually want to enforce what gets signed.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing export compliance or cryptographic inventory will find immediate value in SCANOSS Encryption Dataset; it identifies weak and outdated algorithms across source and binary code while generating ECCN classifications that actually satisfy regulatory auditors, something most SCA tools skip entirely. The tool scans both code and compiled artifacts and flags post-quantum readiness gaps, which matters for organizations shipping to restricted markets or handling long-lived infrastructure. Not the fit for teams primarily concerned with vulnerability detection or license management; this tool solves a narrower but acute problem in cryptography governance that general-purpose SCA platforms treat as an afterthought.
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance
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Common questions about comparing DigiCert Software Trust Manager vs SCANOSS Encryption Dataset for your software composition analysis needs.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager: Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include Cloud-HSM key storage (FIPS/CC-compliant) with multiple simultaneous signers per keypair, Role-based and team-based access control (RBAC) with multi-level approval workflows, Integrated threat scanning for malware, CVEs, exposed secrets, and misconfigurations..
SCANOSS Encryption Dataset: Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager differentiates with Cloud-HSM key storage (FIPS/CC-compliant) with multiple simultaneous signers per keypair, Role-based and team-based access control (RBAC) with multi-level approval workflows, Integrated threat scanning for malware, CVEs, exposed secrets, and misconfigurations. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset differentiates with Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager is developed by DigiCert. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset is developed by SCANOSS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager and SCANOSS Encryption Dataset serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Quantum Safe. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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