DigiCert Software Trust Manager: Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include Cloud-HSM key storage (FIPS/CC-compliant) with multiple simultaneous signers per keypair, Role-based and team-based access control (RBAC) with multi-level approval workflows, Integrated threat scanning for malware, CVEs, exposed secrets, and misconfigurations..

SCANOSS Encryption Dataset: Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.