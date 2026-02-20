Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DigiCert. Grafeas is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DigiCert Software Trust Manager
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing complex software release pipelines need DigiCert Software Trust Manager for its hardware-backed key storage and multi-signer capability, which eliminates the operational bottleneck of single-person signing approval gates at scale. The platform's FIPS 140-2 and Common Criteria compliance, combined with NIST PQC algorithm support, satisfies both current regulatory requirements and forward-looking crypto agility in ways most competitors treat as roadmap items. Skip this if your organization lacks CI/CD maturity or views code signing as a compliance checkbox rather than a supply chain control point; the policy engine assumes teams actually want to enforce what gets signed.
DevSecOps teams managing complex supply chains across multiple build systems and registries should adopt Grafeas for its metadata standardization layer; it forces consistency where point tools create fragmentation, and the free, open-source model means no vendor lock-in on your attestation data. The API spec has 1,564 GitHub stars and backing from Google and IBM, indicating real production use rather than theoretical architecture. Skip this if you need out-of-the-box scanning or policy enforcement; Grafeas is a metadata foundation that requires you to wire it into your existing pipeline, not a replacement for SCA or SBOM tools.
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain.
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Common questions about comparing DigiCert Software Trust Manager vs Grafeas for your software composition analysis needs.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager: Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include Cloud-HSM key storage (FIPS/CC-compliant) with multiple simultaneous signers per keypair, Role-based and team-based access control (RBAC) with multi-level approval workflows, Integrated threat scanning for malware, CVEs, exposed secrets, and misconfigurations..
Grafeas: Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager is developed by DigiCert. Grafeas is open-source with 1,564 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager and Grafeas serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Software Supply Chain. Key differences: DigiCert Software Trust Manager is Commercial while Grafeas is Free, Grafeas is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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