DigiCert Software Trust Manager: Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include Cloud-HSM key storage (FIPS/CC-compliant) with multiple simultaneous signers per keypair, Role-based and team-based access control (RBAC) with multi-level approval workflows, Integrated threat scanning for malware, CVEs, exposed secrets, and misconfigurations..

Grafeas: Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.