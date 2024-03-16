diff-gui

Mobile security researchers and red teamers who need hands-on Android dynamic analysis will value diff-gui for its direct Frida instrumentation without the friction of command-line setup; the web interface cuts your hook-and-test cycle from minutes to seconds. The 182 GitHub stars and active modular JavaScript hooking architecture signal a tool actually used by practitioners, not academia-only. Skip this if your team needs iOS coverage or automated compliance reporting; diff-gui is deliberately Android-focused and manual-driven, which is precisely why it's faster than bloated enterprise alternatives for the work that matters.