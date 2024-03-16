Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
diff-gui is a free mobile app security tool. ProbeDroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security researchers and red teamers who need hands-on Android dynamic analysis will value diff-gui for its direct Frida instrumentation without the friction of command-line setup; the web interface cuts your hook-and-test cycle from minutes to seconds. The 182 GitHub stars and active modular JavaScript hooking architecture signal a tool actually used by practitioners, not academia-only. Skip this if your team needs iOS coverage or automated compliance reporting; diff-gui is deliberately Android-focused and manual-driven, which is precisely why it's faster than bloated enterprise alternatives for the work that matters.
Android security teams doing runtime analysis of their own applications will get the most from ProbeDroid, since its dynamic instrumentation lets you hook into Java methods and trace execution flows that static analysis can't catch. The free pricing and 203 GitHub stars suggest active community use, though you're building your own testing harness rather than getting a polished GUI. Skip this if you need push-button dynamic testing for third-party apps or compliance-ready reporting; ProbeDroid is a developer toolkit, not a vulnerability scanner.
A web-based Android application dynamic analysis tool that provides real-time Frida instrumentation capabilities through a Flask interface with modular JavaScript hooking support.
Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications.
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Common questions about comparing diff-gui vs ProbeDroid for your mobile app security needs.
diff-gui: A web-based Android application dynamic analysis tool that provides real-time Frida instrumentation capabilities through a Flask interface with modular JavaScript hooking support..
ProbeDroid: Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
diff-gui is open-source with 182 GitHub stars. ProbeDroid is open-source with 203 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
diff-gui and ProbeDroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Instrumentation, Dynamic Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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