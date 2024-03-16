Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
diff-gui is a free mobile app security tool. OpenRASP is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security researchers and red teamers who need hands-on Android dynamic analysis will value diff-gui for its direct Frida instrumentation without the friction of command-line setup; the web interface cuts your hook-and-test cycle from minutes to seconds. The 182 GitHub stars and active modular JavaScript hooking architecture signal a tool actually used by practitioners, not academia-only. Skip this if your team needs iOS coverage or automated compliance reporting; diff-gui is deliberately Android-focused and manual-driven, which is precisely why it's faster than bloated enterprise alternatives for the work that matters.
Development teams protecting Java and PHP applications from injection attacks and data exfiltration will get the most from OpenRASP because it instruments application code directly rather than relying on network signatures that miss context-aware exploits. The 2,956 GitHub stars and active community reflect real adoption in production environments where developers can see exactly which requests trigger blocking rules. Skip this if you need mobile app protection on iOS or Android; OpenRASP focuses on server-side application security and won't help you secure client-side code.
A web-based Android application dynamic analysis tool that provides real-time Frida instrumentation capabilities through a Flask interface with modular JavaScript hooking support.
OpenRASP is a runtime application self-protection solution that integrates into application servers to monitor and block threats in real-time using context-aware instrumentation.
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Common questions about comparing diff-gui vs OpenRASP for your mobile app security needs.
diff-gui: A web-based Android application dynamic analysis tool that provides real-time Frida instrumentation capabilities through a Flask interface with modular JavaScript hooking support..
OpenRASP: OpenRASP is a runtime application self-protection solution that integrates into application servers to monitor and block threats in real-time using context-aware instrumentation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
diff-gui is open-source with 182 GitHub stars. OpenRASP is open-source with 2,956 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
diff-gui and OpenRASP serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Instrumentation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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