Security researchers and mobile app pentesters need dex2jar to reverse-engineer Android binaries at scale; it's the only free tool that reliably converts DEX bytecode back to readable Java source, which is non-negotiable for threat hunting in third-party apps. With 13,084 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, you're getting a stable, battle-tested foundation that hasn't needed a commercial alternative in over a decade. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or a GUI-driven analysis platform; dex2jar is a command-line surgeon's tool for teams comfortable reading bytecode, not a one-click security scanner.

Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim

Mobile app security researchers and reverse engineers analyzing Android APKs will get immediate value from Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim because it cuts analysis time by making Dalvik bytecode readable instead of a wall of assembly noise. The tool is free and integrates directly into Vim, eliminating friction for teams already built around that editor. Skip this if your team uses IDA Pro or Ghidra as primary static analysis platforms; those built-in highlighters already handle Smali, and switching editors for a single language gains nothing.