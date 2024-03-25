Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
dex2jar is a free mobile app security tool. Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and mobile app pentesters need dex2jar to reverse-engineer Android binaries at scale; it's the only free tool that reliably converts DEX bytecode back to readable Java source, which is non-negotiable for threat hunting in third-party apps. With 13,084 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, you're getting a stable, battle-tested foundation that hasn't needed a commercial alternative in over a decade. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or a GUI-driven analysis platform; dex2jar is a command-line surgeon's tool for teams comfortable reading bytecode, not a one-click security scanner.
Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim
Mobile app security researchers and reverse engineers analyzing Android APKs will get immediate value from Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim because it cuts analysis time by making Dalvik bytecode readable instead of a wall of assembly noise. The tool is free and integrates directly into Vim, eliminating friction for teams already built around that editor. Skip this if your team uses IDA Pro or Ghidra as primary static analysis platforms; those built-in highlighters already handle Smali, and switching editors for a single language gains nothing.
Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.
Syntax highlighting for Smali (Dalvik) Assembly language in Vim.
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Common questions about comparing dex2jar vs Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim for your mobile app security needs.
dex2jar: Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali..
Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim: Syntax highlighting for Smali (Dalvik) Assembly language in Vim..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
dex2jar and Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Smali, Android Security. Key differences: dex2jar is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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