Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeviceTotal Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by DeviceTotal. Vulneri ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing IoT and OT environments will get the most from DeviceTotal Platform because it actually finds unmanaged devices that your network visibility tools miss, then scores firmware-level risk without requiring agents or network surgery. The agentless approach means you see vulnerable IoT endpoints within days, not months of deployment planning, and the vendor-sourced remediation recommendations cut through the usual guesswork on patching fragmented device ecosystems. Skip this if your environment is predominantly IT assets with mature patch management; DeviceTotal's strength is in the messy middle ground where you have hundreds of devices you can't update easily and can't monitor conventionally.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from their current ASM tool will find real value in Vulneri ASM's exploitability validation, which actually confirms which discovered assets pose immediate risk rather than just flagging everything. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises infrastructure while automating ownership assignment to cut response friction. This is not the pick for organizations needing mature vendor support or a lengthy implementation runway; Vulneri is a seven-person shop based in Brazil, so you're buying technical strength and speed over hand-holding.
Agentless AI platform for IoT/OT device visibility, risk analysis & mitigation.
ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets.
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Common questions about comparing DeviceTotal Platform vs Vulneri ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
DeviceTotal Platform: Agentless AI platform for IoT/OT device visibility, risk analysis & mitigation. built by DeviceTotal. Core capabilities include Agentless IoT, OT, and unmanaged device visibility with no network installation required, AI-powered attack surface scoring and risk metrics per device, Identification of known vulnerabilities and potential zero-day threats..
Vulneri ASM: ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeviceTotal Platform differentiates with Agentless IoT, OT, and unmanaged device visibility with no network installation required, AI-powered attack surface scoring and risk metrics per device, Identification of known vulnerabilities and potential zero-day threats. Vulneri ASM differentiates with Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk.
DeviceTotal Platform is developed by DeviceTotal. Vulneri ASM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeviceTotal Platform and Vulneri ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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