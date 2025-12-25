Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.

Red Sift Red Sift Radar

Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map and prioritize their exposed attack surface will benefit most from Red Sift Radar's LLM-driven approach to converting raw internet-scale intelligence into actionable remediation paths. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, then tells you how to fix it in order of real risk. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing ticketing workflows or has security teams too resource-constrained to act on findings; Radar assumes you can operationalize the insights it generates.