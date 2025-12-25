Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Red Sift Red Sift Radar is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Red Sift. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map and prioritize their exposed attack surface will benefit most from Red Sift Radar's LLM-driven approach to converting raw internet-scale intelligence into actionable remediation paths. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, then tells you how to fix it in order of real risk. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing ticketing workflows or has security teams too resource-constrained to act on findings; Radar assumes you can operationalize the insights it generates.
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Detectify Surface Monitoring vs Red Sift Red Sift Radar for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
Red Sift Red Sift Radar: LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps. built by Red Sift. Core capabilities include Internet-scale intelligence integration, LLM-powered security analysis, Actionable security insights..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing. Red Sift Red Sift Radar differentiates with Internet-scale intelligence integration, LLM-powered security analysis, Actionable security insights.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is developed by Detectify. Red Sift Red Sift Radar is developed by Red Sift. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Surface Monitoring and Red Sift Red Sift Radar serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox