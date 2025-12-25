Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. ONYPHE is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
Security teams responsible for external asset discovery and exposure monitoring should start with ONYPHE because it operates as a passive reconnaissance engine, finding exposed infrastructure without requiring agents or API integrations across your estate. The free tier lets you baseline your internet-facing attack surface immediately, which matters for teams under budget pressure or those running initial scans before committing to a paid EASM tool. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability assessment and remediation workflows; ONYPHE finds what's exposed but doesn't deeply score or manage patch prioritization across discovered assets the way purpose-built EASM platforms do.
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Detectify Surface Monitoring vs ONYPHE for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
ONYPHE: ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Surface Monitoring and ONYPHE serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security. Key differences: Detectify Surface Monitoring is Commercial while ONYPHE is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox