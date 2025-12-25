Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. MokN Lantern is a commercial external attack surface management tool by MokN. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated external attack surface programs should start with MokN Lantern; it finds newly exposed services and misconfigured cloud assets in under 30 minutes with minimal tuning, which is where most breach chains begin. Native connectors for AWS, Azure, and GCP mean you're actually monitoring what you deployed, not guessing, and the port-scanning coverage catches forgotten services that vulnerability scanners alone will miss. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes and a separate CSPM tool; MokN duplicates that work and doesn't handle internal network segmentation or compliance reporting the way larger platforms do.
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Surface Monitoring vs MokN Lantern for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
MokN Lantern: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection. built by MokN. Core capabilities include Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing. MokN Lantern differentiates with Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is developed by Detectify. MokN Lantern is developed by MokN. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Surface Monitoring integrates with Jira, Slack. MokN Lantern integrates with SIEM, SOAR, AWS, Azure, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Detectify Surface Monitoring and MokN Lantern serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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