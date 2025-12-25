Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Intruder Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intruder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
Intruder Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will get the most from Intruder Attack Surface Management because its automated discovery and AI-assisted triage actually reduce the noise that kills smaller programs. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA well, surfacing both known and shadow assets while flagging emerging threats without requiring a dedicated threat intelligence analyst. Skip this if you need deep incident response orchestration or SOAR capabilities; Intruder stays in the discovery and monitoring lane.
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Surface Monitoring vs Intruder Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
Intruder Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery, Shadow IT detection, Vulnerability scanning with scheduled scans..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing. Intruder Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated attack surface discovery, Shadow IT detection, Vulnerability scanning with scheduled scans.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is developed by Detectify. Intruder Attack Surface Management is developed by Intruder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Surface Monitoring integrates with Jira, Slack. Intruder Attack Surface Management integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Drata. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Detectify Surface Monitoring and Intruder Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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