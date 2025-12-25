Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by GoSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged cloud sprawl should pick GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management for its continuous discovery across hybrid environments, which catches shadow IT assets most manual audits miss. The real differentiator is the Titan MXDR integration, which validates whether discovered misconfigurations actually pose exploitable risk rather than just flagging noise. Skip this if your attack surface is stable and internal; it's built for organizations that spin up cloud resources faster than inventory can track them.
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously.
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Surface Monitoring vs GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management: Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Shadow IT discovery across cloud and hybrid environments, Identification of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Shadow IT discovery across cloud and hybrid environments, Identification of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is developed by Detectify. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management is developed by GoSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Surface Monitoring integrates with Jira, Slack. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management integrates with GoSecure Titan MXDR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Detectify Surface Monitoring and GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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