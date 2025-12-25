Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..

GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management: Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Shadow IT discovery across cloud and hybrid environments, Identification of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.