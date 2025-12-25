Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Evolve Security Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Evolve Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to find and validate what's actually exploitable on their external perimeter should use Evolve Security Attack Surface Management. The combination of daily automated discovery with quarterly manual pentesting from offensive SOC analysts cuts through false positives and shadow IT that traditional EASM tools miss, addressing the gaps between ID.AM asset mapping and ID.RA risk assessment that most teams never close. Skip this if you need continuous real-time exploit validation across thousands of assets; Evolve's four annual pentests work best for organizations where quarterly risk cycles match business rhythm.
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Surface Monitoring vs Evolve Security Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management: Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting. built by Evolve Security. Core capabilities include Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing. Evolve Security Attack Surface Management differentiates with Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is developed by Detectify. Evolve Security Attack Surface Management is developed by Evolve Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Surface Monitoring and Evolve Security Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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