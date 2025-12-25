Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. domfind is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
Security teams hunting for subdomain takeovers and domain-squatting threats will find domfind's brute-force TLD enumeration approach useful for quick reconnaissance; the free pricing and 25 GitHub stars reflect a narrow but functional tool for that specific job. This works best as a one-off assessment or CI/CD integration step rather than continuous monitoring. Skip it if you need persistent tracking of spoofed domains or competitors registering lookalike variants; domfind tests what exists right now, not what might be registered tomorrow.
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Surface Monitoring vs domfind for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
domfind: Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Surface Monitoring and domfind serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Detectify Surface Monitoring is Commercial while domfind is Free, domfind is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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