Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.

DNSDumpster

Security teams doing reconnaissance on their own domains before attackers do will get immediate value from DNSDumpster; it maps DNS infrastructure faster than manual queries and catches subdomain sprawl that internal teams forget exists. The free tier means you can start mapping your attack surface today without procurement cycles, and the tool's subdomain enumeration consistently surfaces 40-60% more records than basic DNS lookups. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated alerting tied to your SOAR; DNSDumpster is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a watching system.