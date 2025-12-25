Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. DNSDumpster is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
Security teams doing reconnaissance on their own domains before attackers do will get immediate value from DNSDumpster; it maps DNS infrastructure faster than manual queries and catches subdomain sprawl that internal teams forget exists. The free tier means you can start mapping your attack surface today without procurement cycles, and the tool's subdomain enumeration consistently surfaces 40-60% more records than basic DNS lookups. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated alerting tied to your SOAR; DNSDumpster is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a watching system.
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface.
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Surface Monitoring vs DNSDumpster for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
DNSDumpster: DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Surface Monitoring and DNSDumpster serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security. Key differences: Detectify Surface Monitoring is Commercial while DNSDumpster is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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