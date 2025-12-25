Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Trickest Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Trickest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
Trickest Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to map their external perimeter faster than manual reconnaissance will benefit from Trickest Attack Surface Management's workflow automation, which lets you chain 300+ offensive security tools and customize scanning logic without learning new platforms. The library of 90+ pre-built templates cuts weeks off deployment, and the platform's strength in asset discovery and DNS enumeration directly addresses NIST ID.AM requirements most organizations skip. This is not for teams seeking a lightweight point solution; Trickest is built for offensive ops shops that want programmatic control over their scanning cadence and tool orchestration.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Platform for offensive security operations including ASM, VA, and DAST
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Platform vs Trickest Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
Trickest Attack Surface Management: Platform for offensive security operations including ASM, VA, and DAST. built by Trickest. Core capabilities include Visual workflow editor for custom scanning processes, Library of 90+ workflow templates, 300+ offensive security tools..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Platform differentiates with Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing. Trickest Attack Surface Management differentiates with Visual workflow editor for custom scanning processes, Library of 90+ workflow templates, 300+ offensive security tools.
Detectify Platform is developed by Detectify. Trickest Attack Surface Management is developed by Trickest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Platform and Trickest Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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