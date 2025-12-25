Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Subra is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
Security teams running manual subdomain discovery workflows or evaluating attack surface management on a budget should start with Subra; it wraps the open-source subfinder tool in a web interface that cuts the friction of command-line enumeration without requiring infrastructure spend. The 54 GitHub stars and free pricing model mean you can validate subdomain coverage gaps in minutes, not weeks of vendor evaluation. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring, prioritization scoring, or integration with your existing vulnerability management stack; Subra is a one-time discovery tool, not a platform.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool.
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Platform vs Subra for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
Subra: A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Platform and Subra serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Detectify Platform is Commercial while Subra is Free, Subra is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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