Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Subfinder is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
Reconnaissance teams conducting external attack surface mapping will get the most from Subfinder; its passive enumeration approach surfaces subdomains without triggering WAF alerts or leaving detectable scanning noise. With 12,248 GitHub stars and active community contributions, the tool consistently outpaces commercial alternatives on speed and accuracy across public DNS sources. Skip this if you need active probing, WHOIS integration, or post-enumeration validation; Subfinder stops at the list.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Platform vs Subfinder for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
Subfinder: Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Platform is developed by Detectify. Subfinder is open-source with 12,248 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Platform and Subfinder serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Detectify Platform is Commercial while Subfinder is Free, Subfinder is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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