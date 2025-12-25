Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..

Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos: A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.