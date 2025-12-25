Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
Security teams running bug bounty programs or managing external reconnaissance workflows will get the most from Projectdiscovery.io Chaos; it discovers subdomains and assets faster than manual enumeration and integrates cleanly into existing scanning pipelines without licensing friction. The tool's free model means you can run it at scale across your full attack surface without per-scan costs, which matters when you're doing continuous discovery. Skip this if you need a managed SaaS platform that handles remediation workflows or integrates with your ticketing system; Chaos is a standalone enumeration engine that assumes you already have downstream tools for validation and response.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Platform vs Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos: A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Platform and Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Detectify Platform is Commercial while Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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