Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. ONYPHE is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
Security teams responsible for external asset discovery and exposure monitoring should start with ONYPHE because it operates as a passive reconnaissance engine, finding exposed infrastructure without requiring agents or API integrations across your estate. The free tier lets you baseline your internet-facing attack surface immediately, which matters for teams under budget pressure or those running initial scans before committing to a paid EASM tool. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability assessment and remediation workflows; ONYPHE finds what's exposed but doesn't deeply score or manage patch prioritization across discovered assets the way purpose-built EASM platforms do.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Platform vs ONYPHE for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
ONYPHE: ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Platform and ONYPHE serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security. Key differences: Detectify Platform is Commercial while ONYPHE is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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