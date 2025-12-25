Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..

findmytakeover: A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.