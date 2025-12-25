Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. findmytakeover is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should use findmytakeover to catch dangling DNS records before attackers do; it's the one tool that actually scans across AWS, Azure, and GCP DNS zones in parallel instead of forcing serial checks. The free pricing model means you can validate the subdomain takeover risk in your estate without procurement friction, and 143 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance. Skip this if you need DNS security bundled with WAF rules or DDoS mitigation; findmytakeover solves one problem well and doesn't pretend to be a full DNS platform.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones.
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Platform vs findmytakeover for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
findmytakeover: A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Platform is developed by Detectify. findmytakeover is open-source with 143 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Platform and findmytakeover serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Detectify Platform is Commercial while findmytakeover is Free, findmytakeover is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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