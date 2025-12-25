Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Edgescan. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under sprawling cloud infrastructure will get real value from Edgescan Attack Surface Management because it actually finds the assets you've forgotten you own, not just rescans what's already in your inventory. The platform maps DNS records, subdomains, and APIs continuously without requiring agents or network access, covering ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 where most ASM tools go shallow. Skip this if your priority is remediation workflow automation or integration with existing ticketing systems; Edgescan excels at discovery and exposure alerting, not orchestration of the fix.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Platform vs Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM): External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery and inventory, Continuous attack surface monitoring, DNS and internet record mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Platform differentiates with Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing. Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery and inventory, Continuous attack surface monitoring, DNS and internet record mapping.
Detectify Platform is developed by Detectify. Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) is developed by Edgescan. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Platform and Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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