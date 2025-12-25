Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. DNSDumpster is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
Security teams doing reconnaissance on their own domains before attackers do will get immediate value from DNSDumpster; it maps DNS infrastructure faster than manual queries and catches subdomain sprawl that internal teams forget exists. The free tier means you can start mapping your attack surface today without procurement cycles, and the tool's subdomain enumeration consistently surfaces 40-60% more records than basic DNS lookups. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated alerting tied to your SOAR; DNSDumpster is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a watching system.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface.
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Platform vs DNSDumpster for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
DNSDumpster: DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Platform and DNSDumpster serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security. Key differences: Detectify Platform is Commercial while DNSDumpster is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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