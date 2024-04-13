Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
detect-secrets is a free static application security testing tool. Seekrets OSS is a free static application security testing tool by Laburity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Developers and platform teams who need to stop secrets from reaching version control in the first place should run detect-secrets as a pre-commit hook; it catches API keys and passwords before they're ever pushed, eliminating the cleanup work that comes after. With 4,228 GitHub stars and adoption across teams that treat prevention as cheaper than remediation, the tool proves itself in practice. Skip this if your threat model assumes secrets will leak anyway and you're building for rapid detection and response; detect-secrets assumes you want to prevent the problem at source, which it does well but doesn't help you hunt for what's already committed.
Development teams scanning NPM dependencies for leaked credentials will appreciate Seekrets OSS because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in, making it practical for open source projects and startups that can't justify paid tooling. The tool uses nuclei templates to examine packages directly, which means it catches secrets in ZIP and module artifacts before they ship; GitHub's 5-star rating reflects its niche adoption among developers who already know nuclei. Skip this if you need continuous supply-chain monitoring across multiple package managers or integration with your CI/CD platform; at 11 employees, Laburity isn't positioned to compete on breadth or support intensity.
A pre-commit security tool that scans source code repositories to detect and prevent secrets like API keys, passwords, and credentials from being committed to version control systems.
A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates.
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Common questions about comparing detect-secrets vs Seekrets OSS for your static application security testing needs.
detect-secrets: A pre-commit security tool that scans source code repositories to detect and prevent secrets like API keys, passwords, and credentials from being committed to version control systems..
Seekrets OSS: A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates. built by Laburity..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
detect-secrets is open-source with 4,228 GitHub stars. Seekrets OSS is developed by Laburity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
detect-secrets and Seekrets OSS serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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